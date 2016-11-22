Las Vegas Sun

November 22, 2016

CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

In this May 18, 2016 file photo, CNN news anchor Jake Tapper attends the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts in New York. Tapper and CNN have both apologized for an on-screen banner Tapper said was “unacceptable” and “horrified” him when it appeared during his show on Monday, Nov. 21.

NEW YORK — CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on-screen banner Tapper says "horrified" him when it appeared during his show.

The vacationing Tapper responded to outraged viewers with Twitter posts explaining he's "furious."

The offending phrase appeared Monday during a discussion among substitute host of "The Lead" Jim Sciutto and two journalists about Republican President-elect Donald Trump's support from the alt-right.

The segment focused on white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, whose anti-Semitic declarations Sciutto called "hate-filled garbage." The on-screen phrase during the segment stated, "Alt-Right Founder Questions if Jews are People."

CNN says it regrets the caption.

One of the journalists was The Boston Globe's Matt Viser , who said Tuesday he was bombarded with messages calling him a "closet Nazi" because the caption led people to believe he's Spencer.

