CNN, Tapper sorry for banner that said ‘if Jews are People’

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

NEW YORK — CNN and host Jake Tapper have apologized for an on-screen banner Tapper says "horrified" him when it appeared during his show.

The vacationing Tapper responded to outraged viewers with Twitter posts explaining he's "furious."

The offending phrase appeared Monday during a discussion among substitute host of "The Lead" Jim Sciutto and two journalists about Republican President-elect Donald Trump's support from the alt-right.

The segment focused on white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, whose anti-Semitic declarations Sciutto called "hate-filled garbage." The on-screen phrase during the segment stated, "Alt-Right Founder Questions if Jews are People."

CNN says it regrets the caption.

One of the journalists was The Boston Globe's Matt Viser , who said Tuesday he was bombarded with messages calling him a "closet Nazi" because the caption led people to believe he's Spencer.