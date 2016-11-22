Court upholds murder conviction in Las Vegas slaying case

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Juan Rodriguez, convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her Las Vegas apartment and then slitting her throat.

The court, in a decision released Monday, rejected arguments by Rodriquez that there was insufficient evidence to support a sexual assault conviction and that errors were made during his trial.

Rodriguez was convicted of first-degree murder, burglary and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison plus a consecutive eight to 20 years.

Erika Mateo-Hernandez was found with her throat slit in November 2008. Rodriguez lived in an upstairs apartment and the victim lived downstairs, according to court records.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of Rodriquez, according to records.