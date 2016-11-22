D.C. restaurant apologizes for hosting white nationalist group

WASHINGTON — A popular Italian restaurant in Washington issued an apology Monday, saying it unintentionally hosted a white nationalist group and the diners performed a Nazi salute while eating there.

Maggiano's Little Italy said in a post on its Facebook page that it didn't realize it was hosting a banquet Friday for a group called the National Policy Institute, whose website says it advocates for the heritage and identity of those of European descent in the U.S.

The post says the group made a reservation at the last minute using a different name. The group was gathered in Washington for a conference and celebrated Republican Donald Trump's election.

A tweeted photo showed people at the banquet performing a Nazi salute.

Bryan Lanza of Trump's transition team issued a statement reading: "President-elect Trump has continued to denounce racism of any kind and he was elected because he will be a leader for every American. To think otherwise is a complete misrepresentation of the movement that united Americans from all backgrounds."

Maggiano's said it has donated its profits from the evening to the Anti-Defamation League.