Dennis Rodman charged with hit-and-run for freeway crash

Danny Moloshok / AP
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 | 12:02 a.m.
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been charged with hit-and-run for a wrong-way-related crash on a Southern California freeway.
Orange County prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against Rodman on Monday for a July 20 accident on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana.
Prosecutors say Rodman's SUV was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane around 12:30 a.m., forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.
Rodman's attorney, Paul Meyer, says the incident occurred on a poorly signed exit ramp. He says Rodman corrected the driving error without the cars touching, stopped and spoke to people in the other car.
Rodman's also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, and giving police false information.
He could face two years in county jail if convicted.