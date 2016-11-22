FBI: No charges for Brad Pitt in alleged flight dispute

John Shearer / AP

LOS ANGELES — The FBI says it will not file charges against Brad Pitt stemming from an alleged dispute with his family aboard a private flight.

The FBI released a statement Tuesday saying it has reviewed the circumstances of the alleged incident and will not pursue further investigation.

Sources familiar with the allegations have said they center on the actor's treatment of his 15-year-old son, Maddox.

Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce a few days later. Her attorney said it was "for the health of the family."

Custody of the actors' six children has been the primary issue in their divorce. Jolie Pitt is seeking sole custody of the children, while Pitt is seeking joint custody.