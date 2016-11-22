Former Rutgers football players accused of sexual assault

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A lawsuit recently filed by a Rutgers University student alleges that she was sexually assaulted by two former Scarlet Knight football players during her freshman year last fall.

The complaint, filed last week in Middlesex County, states that Marques Ford and John Bowers sexually assaulted the victim at an on-campus apartment that housed several football players on Nov. 14, 2015.

The victim, a minor at the time, says she drank too much and was too incapacitated to give consent on the night she was assaulted.

The lawsuit claims that Rutgers was "deliberately indifferent" to the victim's accusations.

Ford and Bowers were both suspended from the team on Nov. 19, 2015 and have since left the school. They weren't immediately available for comment.

Rutgers officials declined to comment on pending litigation.