Las Vegas Sun

November 22, 2016

Currently: 52° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Man shot dead at east-valley apartment complex

By (contact)

Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an east valley apartment complex, according to Lt. Timothy Hatchett.

Officers were called tonight about 7 to the Bella Estates Apartment Homes, 5101 E. Twain Ave., east of Nellis Boulevard, and found a man lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, Hatchett said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy