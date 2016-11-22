Man shot dead at east-valley apartment complex

Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an east valley apartment complex, according to Lt. Timothy Hatchett.

Officers were called tonight about 7 to the Bella Estates Apartment Homes, 5101 E. Twain Ave., east of Nellis Boulevard, and found a man lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, Hatchett said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.