Nevada gets election wrong for 1st time since 1976

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has certified the state’s election results, blemishing Nevada’s status as a bellwether state.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the state’s chief election officer, said this election was the first since 1976 and only the second since 1908 in which Nevada favored the presidential candidate who lost the election.

Hillary Clinton gathered 47.9 percent of the 1,125,427 votes cast in Nevada, defeating Donald Trump, who received 45.5 percent.