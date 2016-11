New state Supreme Court justice to be sworn in Dec. 5

CARSON CITY — District Court Judge Lidia Stiglich of Reno will be sworn in as a new justice of the Nevada Supreme Court on Dec. 5.

The court has been one member short since the retirement of Justice Nancy Saitta in August.

In the normal rotation for chief justice, Justice Ron Parraguirre will be replaced by Justice Michael Cherry in January. Cherry has been on the court since 2006.