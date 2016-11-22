Officials ‘disgusted’ after 8 mule deer found dead, left to waste

State officials are investigating the discovery of eight dead mule deer found shot and rotting in September near Mount Charleston, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The dead animals, which were left mostly intact at several locations through September, were discovered by game wardens, officials said.

In some of the incidents, smalls amount of meat or antlers were taken, but most of the animals were left to waste, which is a crime in Nevada, officials said.

Authorities believe the eight incidents are connected and are searching for at least one shooter, officials said.

“I literally do not have the words to fully explain my disgust at this crime. It takes a special kind of person to illegally kill eight mule deer and then to leave them to rot,” said Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed in a statement. “I know I am not alone in my anger and that's why we are asking the public for its help in solving this case.”

A group, which comprises volunteers who help solve poaching cases, is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible, officials said.

Tips can be made at (800) 992-3030. For more information on the Nevada Department of Wildlife, visit ndow.org.