Police: Suspect in shooting barricaded in downtown Las Vegas hotel

A suspect in a shooting has barricaded himself inside a room at downtown hotel, which was being evacuated, according to Metro Police.

The man was holed up in the hotel in the 1800 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street, police announced about 3 p.m.

The man is a suspect in a shooting earlier today in the 600 block of South 11th Street, police said. Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said.

Fremont was closed between Bruce and 21st, and Lewis Avenue was closed at Bruce, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.