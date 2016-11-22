Trump’s charity admits to violating IRS self-dealing ban

Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump's charity admitted in its 2015 tax filing that it violated IRS regulations.

Those regulations prohibit self-dealing by the charity. That's broadly defined as using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.

A 2015 tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows the Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in violation of the regulations not only during 2015, but in prior years.

The tax filing doesn't provide details on the violations. Whether Trump benefited from the foundation's spending has been the subject of an investigation by the New York attorney general's office following reports by The Washington Post. The Post first reported the details of the tax filing Tuesday.