Turkey crosswalk program aims to turn heads, curb crashes

Why did the turkey cross the road? To get the attention of pedestrians and drivers, of course.

A safety researcher says police from several southern Nevada agencies are teaming up today for an annual Turkey in the Crosswalk program in Las Vegas.

UNLV Safe Community Partnership chief Erin Breen has tallied 50 pedestrian fatalities this year, compared with 40 last year. That's a pace that could set an all-time record.

Breen says state Sen. Mark Manendo, the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, will wear a turkey costume for the event.

In the morning, the focus will be on Charleston Boulevard east of Las Vegas Boulevard, watching for drivers who don't yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

In the afternoon, police will be downtown, watching for jaywalkers.

Breen says the program is less about issuing failure-to-yield tickets than about curbing the number of pedestrian fatalities in and around Las Vegas.