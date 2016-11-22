Vigil draws hundreds mourning 4 killed in Elko plane crash

ELKO — Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight memorial for four people killed in the crash of a twin-engine medical air ambulance shortly after takeoff last week from Elko Regional Airport.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that a high school choral group and a fire service chaplain were among those leading the Monday evening vigil at Angel Park.

American Medflight pilot Yuji Irie, paramedic Jake Shepherd, nurse Tiffany Urresti and their patient, Edward Clohesey, died in the Friday crash.

Clohesy was being flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City when the Piper PA-31T aircraft crashed and burned in a parking lot not far from the airport.

No one on the ground was injured.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board investigation report is expected in several days.