Coroner IDs man found shot to death in street

No suspects or motive have been identified in the slaying of a 50-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound to the head in the east valley Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers found Kevin Thomas about 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard, police said. Several people heard a gunshot and saw Thomas in the street, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office, which identified Thomas today, had not determined his place of residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.