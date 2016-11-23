DMV closing busy Sahara Avenue office for two-week move

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is making plans to close one of its five busy Las Vegas-area offices for two weeks to accommodate a move to a new building next-door.

All DMV locations will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, and department officials say the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving are traditionally the busiest days of the year for the offices.

An office on East Sahara Avenue near McLeod Street will close Dec. 3, and a new Sahara office will reopen next door on Dec.19.

Other area offices in North Las Vegas, Henderson, northwest Las Vegas and southwest Las Vegas will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.