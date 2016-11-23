France’s Fabius confused by Trump statements on climate

STOCKHOLM — Former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who presided over key climate talks in Paris last year, says he doesn't know what to make of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's contradictory statements on global warming.

Before the election Trump called global warming a hoax and said he would "cancel" the Paris Agreement, adopted last December in the French capital. Fabius called those remarks "shocking."

But in statements Tuesday to The New York Times, Trump said he believes "there is some connectivity" between human activity and climate change and that he has an "open mind" about whether or not to withdraw from the Paris deal.

"Is this pragmatism? Is it cynicism? Is it discovery? I don't know. We have to wait," Fabius told news agency NTB during a visit to Norway on Wednesday.