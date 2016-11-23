If people had moved, election would have changed

My goal is to put the 2016 election into perspective by considering how different it would have been if 53,460 Hillary Clinton voters moved from Ohio to Michigan (5,712 voters), Pennsylvania (34,119 voters) and Wisconsin (13,629 voters) and an equal number of Donald Trump voters moved from those same states to Ohio. Stated differently, if less than .04 of 1 percent of the U.S. population moved as little as 381 miles from their home and still voted for the same candidate, the 2016 presidential election would have been won by Clinton with a healthy Electoral College victory margin of 284 to 238.

Think of how different the atmosphere and political discourse in our country would be in this scenario and realize how close it was to happening.