Las Vegas resident escapes house fire that kills dog

Authorities say a Las Vegas resident climbed on a roof to escape an overnight house fire but a dog inside the home died.

The Clark County Fire Department says the fire broke out at the home on the city's southeastern side just before midnight Tuesday.

Firefighters say one person was inside at the time and safely escaped the flames by climbing onto the roof of the single-story home.

Fire crews used a safety ladder to rescue the person.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered the dog's body inside.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what cause the blaze. The damage is estimated at $50,000.