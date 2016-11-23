Trump’s lies helped him win

Donald Trump won because he was a better politician than Hillary Clinton. Politicians should never tell the truth during a campaign but should project a vision to make people believe in a dream even if it has no basis in reality.

When Clinton talked to the coal miners about losing jobs, it was like telling buggy builders they would lose business because automobiles were going to take over. Of course conversion to automobiles didn’t happen overnight, and neither will sun power, but it’s coming.

Insurance companies either have to kick people out who cost them money or raise their rates, but the public doesn’t like higher premiums. The reality is that prior to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), premiums were going up every year, but as soon as this law was passed, all the increases became the fault of the ACA. That’s why the promise to repeal and replace sounded great, except now Trump might keep and amend it.

Clinton also was done in by false accusations and innuendos. She’s never going to jail because she didn’t break any laws.

Those who think Trump is the “savior” will believe what they want, no matter the facts. That’s why he won. It sounds like Trump is moderating his views, and he has four years to prove himself. For the sake of our nation, we can only hope he is as smart as he thinks he is.