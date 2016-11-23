Your life is what you make it

As a retired school principal, I have some words of encouragement for those referenced in the article “Living in ‘pure fear’” (Las Vegas Sun, Nov. 12) that reflect my communications with staff and students during my tenures as a teacher and administrator.

Obey the laws of the United States, the laws of your state, county and city; develop and maintain a productive work ethic, ie., punctuality, productivity and courtesy; communicate with others with civility; be proud of yourself, your family and the United States; and develop and maintain skills and abilities that enable you to improve yourself intellectually, socially and economically.

You have nothing to fear except when you make yourself totally dependent upon others for your survival and well-being.

Those who make the effort might just be pleasantly surprised. Good luck to all.