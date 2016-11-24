Las Vegas Sun

November 24, 2016

Currently: 52° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Amazon removes negative reviews of Megyn Kelly’s memoir

Image

Andy Kropa / Invision / AP

In this April 6, 2016, photo, Megyn Kelly attends the Hollywood Reporter’s “35 Most Powerful People in Media” celebration in New York. Kelly will interview Donald Trump for a Fox special. It will mark Kelly’s first interview with Trump since their encounter during a Fox News Channel debate last August. The GOP presidential contender will be a guest on “Megyn Kelly Presents,” a primetime special airing May 17 on Fox.

SEATTLE — Amazon has suppressed a number of negative reviews of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new memoir.

The Los Angeles Times reports more than 100 negative reviews of Kelly's "Settle For More" appeared on the online retail giant's site within hours of its release Nov. 15. The newspaper reports many of the comments came from a link from a pro-Trump Reddit forum.

Seattle-based Amazon removed some reviews from users it couldn't verify had purchased the book.

Company spokeswoman Angie Newman says in a statement that "Amazon Customer Reviews must be product reviews and are designed to help customers make purchase decisions."

Kelly and Republican President-elect Donald Trump had a contentious relationship during the campaign.

Publisher HarperCollins tells the Times it alerted Amazon to the reviews.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy