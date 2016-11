Magnitude 7.0 offshore quake rattles El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake has occurred off El Salvador's Pacific coast.

The country's civil defense office said there are no immediate reports of damages or injuries from the quake that hit at 12:43 p.m. (1843 GMT).

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south-southwest of the port of El Triunfo, El Salvador.