Police: Man arrested after sandwich shop robbery, car chase

A man was arrested this morning after robbing a Subway sandwich shop and leading police on a chase in the clerk’s vehicle, according to Metro Police.

The suspect entered the Subway at 2520 S. Eastern Ave., near Sahara Avenue, about 12:20 a.m. and demanded money and car keys from the clerk, according to police.

The man then fled the store in the victim’s vehicle and was spotted by officers at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, police said.

A pursuit ensued onto a highway, where the Nevada Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit, police said.

Officers deployed stop sticks, disabling the stolen vehicle near Warm Springs and Pecos roads in Henderson, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody without incident, police said.