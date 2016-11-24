Trump, Comey sowed seeds of hate

Now that FBI Director James Comey caused a catastrophe in our election, I wonder why we are not hearing about him being held responsible for interfering. It was such a travesty, as he certainly had to know what the results would be. He planted the seed in the minds of people against Hillary Clinton when Donald Trump is so dishonest, nasty and rude; hasn’t paid taxes in 18 years; and has divided all of us with his hate and belligerent words he has spoken against all the candidates in the debates, which were extremely hurtful to watch.

Now Trump says it’s time to bring everyone together. What a joke. He should have thought about that while he was degrading his opponents with his hateful attacks. He is so unfit and not qualified to be president. I’m not sure why we keep hearing the American people cannot trust Clinton when Trump is no picture of perfection or honesty. The same accusations he made against Clinton fit him perfectly. I saw his family members at the debates, sadness in their eyes for his behavior. I know I am so ashamed of him.