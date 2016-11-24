Woman clipped by train while walking along tracks

A woman was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after she was hit by a train this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The woman was walking on a bridge over Owens Avenue, near Interstate 15, about 3:20 p.m. when she was clipped by a northbound train, police said.

The bridge is not designed for pedestrians, and there was not sufficient space along the tracks for the woman to avoid the train, police said. She was taken to the University Medical Center, police said.