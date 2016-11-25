Country star Justin Moore coming to 2017 Yerington festival

YERINGTON — Country music star Justin Moore is coming to the "Night in the Country" festival next summer at the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday that returning artist Craig Morgan and newcomer Drake White and the Big Fire also will perform at the three-day event July 27-29.

The festival earlier announced that Thomas Rhett will be the Saturday night headliner, with Chad Bramlet opening.

Moore will headline Friday's performance. His hit singles include "Small Town USA" and "If Heaven Wasn't so Far Away."

He released his third album in August — "Kinda Don't Care." All three of his albums have reached No. 1 on the Top Country chart and the top five on the Billboard 200.