Ditching Iran deal will hurt US

I have the same fears as Thomas Friedman (“Trump must be a better man or we’ll be a nation of homeless,” Las Vegas Sun, Nov. 10). However, he didn’t mention the Iranian nuclear agreement, which the Republicans want to scuttle. What are they thinking? Iran has received their money, and if the United States tries to go it alone, our sanctions will be meaningless. Other countries will continue to trade with Iran and we will be the “great Satan” again. Iran also will go full-steam ahead with its nuclear program and have the bomb within two years or sooner.

Somehow I doubt Donald Trump, a 70-year-old man, will change 180 degrees. I hope he doesn’t screw up the country. If he does, he will have the same impact on the Republican Party as Herbert Hoover. Then the Democrats will rule forever.