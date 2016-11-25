Estimated Powerball jackpot grows to $403M on Thanksgiving

Matt Rourke / AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot is on the upswing again, growing to more than $400 million on the Thanksgiving holiday.

The jackpot was an estimated $403 million Thursday after no winning numbers were selected in a Wednesday night drawing. The next drawing is scheduled Saturday night, and the jackpot could grow in the meantime.

The prize is on the brink of becoming one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history if it keeps rolling with no lucky winners. A record-setting $1.6 billion jackpot was reached in January.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The popular game is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.