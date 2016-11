Fire in Las Vegas alley does $7,500 damage

A blaze in an alley behind a central valley restaurant supply store caused about $7,500 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the Resco Restaurant Equipment store, 1300 E. Charleston Blvd., near Maryland Parkway, officials said.

The blaze damaged an exterior wall, officials said. No one was injured.