For GOP, Trump was inevitable

Unfortunately, the election of Donald Trump is not an aberration. He is the inevitable result of the Republican “Southern Strategy,” writ large.

In the 1960s, Richard Nixon and his advisers realized that their economic policy held no sway with poor and middle-class whites. So they came up with what became known as the Southern Strategy. What better way to appeal to those classes than to appeal to latent racism? The economic policy of the Republicans no longer mattered as much as race did. As riots spread, Nixon became the law-and-order candidate. Sound familiar?

Then came Ronald Reagan, the icon of today’s Republican Party. Reagan started with a disgraceful visit to Philadelphia, Miss., the site of the murder of three civil rights workers. He talked about “states’ rights.” The dog whistles had begun. Then came exaggerated stories of “welfare queens” and “young black bucks” buying T-bone steaks with food stamps. More dog whistles.

And now Trump. No more dog whistles. Just overt racist speech and ideas. Throw in immigrants as the new bogeyman to appeal to those middle-class workers who have lost manufacturing jobs (jobs that, by the way, are not coming back), add a dash of misogyny with women being treated as sex objects, and you have the inevitable extension of what has become accepted dogma among Republicans.

This country has elected a racist, xenophobic, bigoted, misogynist as the leader of the free world. What have we become?