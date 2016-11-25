Las Vegas Sun

November 25, 2016

Currently: 59° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Green Party’s Stein files for Wisconsin recount

Image

L.E. Baskow

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein (right), speaks while interviewed by Richard Lui during a presidential election forum The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, August 12, 2016. .

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has filed a request for a recount with Wisconsin election officials.

State Elections Commission Administrator Mike Haas said Stein filed the request around mid-afternoon Friday, about an hour and a half ahead of a 5 p.m. CST deadline.

Stein's campaign has been raising money online to cover the costs of recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. She says she wants to make sure hackers didn't skew the results in those swing states. The campaign had raised about $5.2 million as of Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin law calls for the state to perform a recount at a candidate's request as long as he or she can pay for it. The state has never performed a presidential recount. Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy