Las Vegas Sun

November 25, 2016

Currently: 59° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Students complained about erratic driving before bus wreck

Image

Bruce Garner / Chattanooga Fire Department via Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

In this photo, Chattanooga Fire Department personnel work the scene of a fatal elementary school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. In a news conference Monday, Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold said there were multiple fatalities in the crash.

This undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department shows Johnthony Walker, 24. Walker, the driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Chattanooga has been arrested and faces charges including vehicular homicide.

Chattanooga Police Department / AP

This undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department shows Johnthony Walker, 24. Walker, the driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Chattanooga has been arrested and faces charges including vehicular homicide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students and administrators raised concerns about a Tennessee school bus driver's behavior behind the wheel in the weeks before a crash killed six children.

Police have charged the driver Johnthony Walker with vehicular homicide after the Chattanooga crash. Federal authorities said Walker was driving off the designated bus route when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children on their way home from Woodmore Elementary School.

Records released by the school district on Friday include two written statements by students complaining about Walker's driving. One said the diver would stop the bus to make students moving from their seats hit their heads. Another wrote: "We need seat belts."

The school's principal asked for video of the bus leaving campus, saying that in her opinion he was "driving way too fast."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy