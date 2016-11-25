Trump reveals 2 more staff appointments

Eric Thayer / The New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump has filled two more top administration posts.

The incoming president has tapped Fox News analyst Kathleen "KT" McFarland to serve as deputy national security adviser, and campaign attorney Donald McGahn as White House counsel.

Trump confirmed the picks Friday in a statement from his transition team.

He cited McFarland's "tremendous experience and innate talent," which he said would "complement the fantastic team we are assembling."

Trump had already tapped retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

McFarland has most recently served as a Fox News analyst. She served in various posts under former Presidents Nixon Ford and Reagan.

Trump said McGhan, who served as his campaign attorney, "has a brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law."

Trump noted that McGhan would "play a critical role in our administration."

Neither position requires Senate confirmation.