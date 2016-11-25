Worker dead after being found in Winnemucca-area gold mine

WINNEMUCCA — Company officials say a worker is dead after he was found unresponsive at a gold mine near Winnemucca.

Barrick Gold Corporation says 39-year-old Jerry Sharr was found in an underground equipment wash bay at the Turquoise Ridge Joint Venture mine a little after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The company says emergency responders tried to resuscitate him at the scene. He was pronounced dead at Humboldt General Hospital.

Authorities say there were no signs of trauma or unusual activity in the area, and Sharr's cause of death is under investigation.

Sharr was a resident of Golconda in Humboldt County and is survived by a 19-year-old son.