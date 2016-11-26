Fiery semitrailer crash near Strip knocks out power, shuts down Monorail

A fiery semitrailer crash near the Strip left close to 600 NV Energy customers without power and momentarily shut down the Las Vegas Monorail.

Metro Police responded to the crash, on Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street, about 12:20 p.m., dispatch logs show.

The semi crashed into a wall underneath the Monorail tracks, catching fire, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The driver was not injured, and no injuries from the Monorail were reported.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to NV Energy.