Liberty beats Damonte Ranch, headed to state championship against Bishop Gorman

Everyone loves a rematch.

And thanks to Liberty's 30-27 win over Damonte Ranch on Saturday afternoon, that's exactly what we’ll get in the Nevada 4A state championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium next Saturday.

While Bishop Gorman and Liberty undoubtedly have been the state’s two best teams all year, the rematch wasn’t guaranteed. First, Liberty would have to face its demons of playing in Northern Nevada, and Saturday afternoon, the Patriots did just that.

Liberty rushed for more than 200 yards to beat Damonte Ranch in the Northern 4A semifinal at McQueen High School in Reno.

“It’s great,” Liberty coach Ric Muraco said. “There are lot of moving parts that go into traveling — the tight schedule that we are on and how the school district sets up the trip — but the kids were ready and more focused than in past years.”

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, as the Patriots used their “heavy set” and ran the ball far more than usual due to the strong wind.

In northern-hosted playoff games, the weather is always a factor, but the Patriots got a mild day by Reno’s standards.

“The first half wasn’t too bad. It was 40 something and windy, so just like any windy game in Vegas, when you have the wind in your back, we were able to pass the ball efficiently,” Muraco said. “A storm started rolling in in the second half, but nothing too bad.”

Kishon Pitts led the Patriots on the ground with 120 rushing yards, and Ethan Dedeaux ran in two scores on the ground and caught one through the air.

Now, after breaking through the barrier and finally winning in the north, Liberty faces a much bigger opponent in Bishop Gorman.

The Gaels have ended the Patriots' season three of the past four years, winning those games by a combined score of 175-31.

“We have played some really good football teams this year and won, but at the same time we know and respect what Gorman has done against not only us but the best teams from around the country,” Muraco said.

Bishop Gorman will be chasing not only its eighth-straight Nevada state championship, but also its third straight mythical national title.

For the Patriots to end those hopes — and the Gaels' 53-game winning streak — they will have to play a nearly perfect game, which is something they’ve yet to do this year.

Liberty has been one of the most penalized teams in the city but has overcome the mistakes thanks to their immensely talented and deep roster.

“We felt like there were times this year that we’ve played really well, but we haven’t put together four quarters,” Muraco said. “Gorman is so good, they’ll make you pay if you make mistakes. We have to line up right, do our assignments and play good football.”

Liberty, which is ranked No. 22 in the country by USA Today, is the last thing standing in the way of a state championship for Bishop Gorman.

“This team is different. They buy in and there are no excuses,” Muraco said. But as for beating the Gaels, he said, “We’ll see. It’s going to be a very tall order to beat them, but we will give it our best shot.”