Live blog: UNLV vs. Western Kentucky

Tyrell Green has single-handedly gotten UNLV off to another fast start, as the senior forward has made a couple 3-pointers and a fast-break layup to give UNLV an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes. Green now has 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and the Rebels are up, 18-8, with 7:14 remaining in the half.

In an interesting wrinkle, WKU responded to UNLV's early spurt by going to a zone defense. TCU flummoxed the Rebels with an aggressive 2-3 zone last night, and WKU is trying to emulate that, despite the fact that the Hilltoppers had played man-to-man on 93 percent of their defensive possessions through the first five games.

Jalen Poyser hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to beat the zone, and WKU went back to man defense on the next possession. For now, the Rebels seem to have a plan of attack that is working.

Quick turnaround for UNLV vs. Western Kentucky

Less than 20 hours after dropping a tough, physical game against TCU, the Rebels will have to rev up and do it all over again, this time facing Western Kentucky in the consolation game of the Global Sports Classic.

The quick turnaround won't make things easy on UNLV, which is dealing with an injury crisis in the frontcourt. Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele are both out for the foreseeable future, so coach Marvin Menzies will once again have to turn to junior Dwayne Morgan and freshman Troy Baxter to do the bulk of the heavy lifting up front. Both battled foul trouble Friday against TCU, but with no other options besides freshman big man Djordjije Sljivancanin, the Rebels are going to have to embrace small ball and make it work somehow.

Like UNLV, Western Kentucky currently sits at 3-2 after getting blown out by Washington on Friday. The Hilltoppers have struggled offensively this season, ranking 296th in the nation in field goal percentage, but they do shoot 3-pointers at a respectable rate (37.3 percent), so limiting shooters will be a key for UNLV. On the other end of the court, Western Kentucky is also susceptible to dribble penetration, which could give sophomore Jalen Poyser and junior Jovan Mooring a chance to get into the lane and create.

Western Kentucky does have some size inside, including 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior forward Anton Waters. Morgan has had issues defending bigger, more physical players, so this will be an individual matchup to watch.

Mike's prediction: UNLV 69, Western Kentucky 63. The good Dwayne Morgan shows up again and UNLV makes just enough outside shots to get the win.