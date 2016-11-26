Police arrest woman who dragged man out of apartment in which he was shot

A woman who Metro Police said dragged a fatally wounded man from a central valley apartment he was shot in Friday afternoon has been arrested.

Porchay Banks, 24, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of accessory to murder, police said today in a news release. A suspect in the shooting is still being sought.

First responders were called about 1 p.m. Friday to the complex in the 2100 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street, police said. The man, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.