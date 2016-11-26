Las Vegas Sun

November 26, 2016

Rifle discharges at Montana gun show, injuring 2

BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities say a bolt-action rifle was fired during a gun show in Billings, Montana, injuring a man and a young girl.

Capt. Bill Michaelis of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office told the Billings Gazette that a vendor was showing the gun to somebody when it discharged Friday.

Michaelis says the gun was pointed at the ground and left a divot in the concrete floor of Montana Pavilion.

Authorities say a man was treated for a hand injury at the scene by emergency personnel and was not taken to a hospital.

A girl was injured by shrapnel in her arm and was taken to a hospital.

Her age and the extent of her injuries were not immediately clear.

Michaelis says no charges are pending.

