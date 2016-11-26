Las Vegas Sun

November 26, 2016

South valley fire destroys cars, but 2 people and dog manage to escape harm

Courtesy Clark County Fire Department

A two-story house in the 2000 block of Spiers Avenue, near Saint Rose Parkway and Spencer Street, is shown after firefighters extinguished a fire there around 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. The fire destroyed two vehicles in front of the home and displaced two residents, but they and their dog escaped uninjured.

Two people and a dog escaped a south valley garage blaze that burned vehicles outside a house early Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the two-story house in the 2000 block of Spiers Avenue, near Saint Rose Parkway and Spencer Street, about 6 a.m., fire officials said.

They encountered heavy fire billowing from the garage, which was so intense that it burned two cars outside, officials said. Two occupants were able to get out and firefighters rescued a dog inside the house.

Damage was mostly contained to the garage; a damage estimate wasn't immediately available.

