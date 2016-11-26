Syrian troops capture east Aleppo neighborhood from rebels

BEIRUT — The Syrian army says troops have captured a neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo 10 days after the government resumed its offensive on the besieged rebel-held eastern part of the city.

Saturday's capture of the Hanano district came days after government forces and their allies launched an offensive in the area in deadly street battles.

The army said troops "have seized full control" of the eastern district in Syria's largest city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said troops now control most of the district, adding that Hanano was the first Aleppo neighborhood to fall into the hands of rebels in 2012.

The Observatory said that since the government offensive resumed on east Aleppo on Nov. 15, 357 people have been killed in the city and nearby areas.