Casino promotions: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Nov. 30, the gift is a Goodyear car duster.

•••

$30,000 Santa’s Stash drawing

Date: Dec. 2 and 3

Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

•••

Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Hot seat winner receives a free dinner from Sarah’s Kitchen.

•••

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Dec. 6

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

•••

WESTGATE

$30,000 Stache the Cash giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 1

Information: Earn 250 slot points and win up to $1,000 in free slot play.

•••

ORLEANS

Spin into Cash drawing

Date: Nov. 27

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.

•••

ALIANTE

Twelve Days of Magical Elves

Date: Dec. 1-25

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.

•••

$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.

•••

$100 Cash Giveaway on New Year’s Eve

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 3:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100 in cash.

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

•••

Weekly Table Games drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.

•••

JOKERS WILD

Rolling For Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

•••

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in November

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker machines.

•••

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in November

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.

•••

Point multipliers

Date: November

Information: On Mondays, earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on multigame, keno and video poker. On Tuesdays, earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.

•••

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

•••

Points for play

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn 500 base points to receive $10 slot play.

•••

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

Hit and Spin

Date: Mondays

Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.

•••

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

•••

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.

•••

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

•••

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

•••

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), and a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

•••

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

•••

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

•••

Grand Seniors

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.

•••

Multiplier Mondays

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive point multipliers and bonus entries for drawings based on tier status. Valid only for current monthly promotions.

•••

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

•••

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in November

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

•••

Nifty 50

Date: Wednesdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

•••

Silver Sevens Leet Video Game

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 4 p.m. registration

Information: Prize pool is $500 per tournament.

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 400 points every Monday for a gift. On Nov. 28, it’s a two-quart slow cooker.

•••

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

•••

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

•••

Mustash Bash Drawing

Date: Nov. 27

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Receive 5x entries on Wednesdays and swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. There will be 10 winners at each casino. The top two slot and top two video poker earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.

•••

SANTA FE STATION

Slam Dunk Your Way to One Million Points

Date: Saturdays-Mondays through Nov. 30

Information: Win up to 1 million points playing kiosk game.

•••

TEXAS STATION

Play the Top Dog Poker kiosk game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in November

Information: Play kiosk game every week. Win chips to cash in for points.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

SUNSET STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

BOULDER STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

RED ROCK RESORT

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

FIESTA RANCHO

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

FIESTA HENDERSON

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

WILDFIRE GAMING

Wild About Points giveaway

Date: Fridays in November

Information: Earn five points to play. Win up to 100,000 points instantly.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

•••

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

•••

Million Point giveaway

Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.

•••

WILDFIRE

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

•••

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

•••

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

•••

Anniversary jacket giveaway

Date: November

Information: Receive a 75-year anniversary limited-edition jacket with qualifying jackpot of $200 or more.

•••

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

•••

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

•••

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

•••

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Rake in the Cash

Date: Through Nov. 30

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to play kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.

•••

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

•••

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

•••

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

•••

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn points through Dec. 11 and

redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

•••

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

•••

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

•••

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.

•••

$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

•••

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

•••

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

•••

Bounty Bonus Bucks

Date: November

Information: Redeem $25 in points to receive a $50 Smith’s gift card.

•••

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

•••

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.