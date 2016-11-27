Election outcome was heartbreaking

It has taken me several days to put some coherent thoughts together about the 2016 election.

I realize now, there will never be a woman president in my lifetime.

I realize now that hate trumps reason.

I realize now that the Ku Klux Klan is alive and well and thrilled that America elected a bigot.

I realize that systemic racism is larger than life.

I realize now Republicans know how to play the game better than Democrats.

I realize now that we can never take voters for granted. (There was no way, we were going to get Arizona or Georgia. why go there?)

I realize now that Democrats lost the Rust Belt and may never get it back.

I realize now that facts and lies don’t matter to voters.

I realize now that most voters are low information voters.

I realize now a lot more than the above, but it doesn’t matter what I realize. We lost, and my heart is broken.