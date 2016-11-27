Fire caused by wood-burning stove causes $245,000 in damage, displaces 2

Two people were displaced after a fire started in the chimney of a wood-burning stove in their two-story home Saturday night.

The fire started about 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of San Gabriel Avenue, near College Drive and U.S. 95, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The two residents were home when the fire started and both safely evacuated the house before reporting the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not until after it caused an estimated $245,000 in damages, according to the department.