Man wanted for sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Thanksgiving

A man is wanted after sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on Thanksgiving in the northwest valley.

Metro Police say the man approached two siblings about 1 p.m. Thursday outside in a condominium complex near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.

The suspect told the victim’s younger brother to go inside so he could talk with his sister, according to police. The man then sexually assaulted the girl in a secluded area in the complex.

The suspect is described by police as an older white male with a thin build and either white or salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.