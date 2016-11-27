Motorists on I-15 to California facing 25-mile backup

People returning to California after spending the holiday weekend in Las Vegas can expect major traffic delays, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The RTC sent out an alert at noon warning drivers of a 25-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 to Southern California.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the backup is from Stateline all the way back to Sloan, just outside of southern Las Vegas.

“If people have the option of waiting until tomorrow to travel, I highly advise they wait,” NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The Highway Patrol also weighed in on Twitter, advising travelers to “be prepared, be patient & expect heavy delays.”