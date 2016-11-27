Time to move upward as one

The Electoral College process does not represent the will of the people. Let’s fix it.

Hillary Clinton’s defeat is also a clear signal of a more pronounced, vivid, and no-longer-hidden world order to people of color. For centuries, blacks in America have spoken about injustice in the American way of life. Over the years, that chant of discrimination, inequality and institutionalized racism was made louder by Latinos, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, Asians, Middle Easterners, Africans and all other immigrants whose skin is non-white.

Whites are no longer the majority. Losing precious ground is frightening; being a minority is scary, especially when whites have not done unto others as they now wish to be done unto. Losing ground equals a loss of power.

Being a minority takes guts, intelligence, will, poise, and quick thinking. Being a minority wears you out. It’s exhausting every day. Some get so tired they give up. Why do you think there’s a church on every corner in the black community? If you don’t have a belief in the invisible, you’re done for.

So am I angry now that Donald Trump has been elected by the Electoral College as the president of the United States of America, becoming the leader of the free world? No. I am filled with joy that now the intelligent portion of the former white majority in America finally understands the country that black Americans have inhabited since pre-1620. You, too, now see the overt mean-spiritedness, racism, sexism, ridicule of disabilities, name calling and bullying that people of color have always known.

So where do we go from here?

We now have a country that finally understands what America really is — no judgments, no good or bad, it just is. Let’s move upward together because good-minded, fair-thinking citizens of all colors can truly make this country great — for the first time for all of its people.