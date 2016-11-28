3 dead, at least 5 sickened after Thanksgiving dinner

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Health officials say three people died and at least five more were sickened after eating Thanksgiving dinner at an event organized by a church in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch said Monday it received eight patients with probably food borne symptoms between Friday and Saturday. It says three of the patients died, four patients were treated and released and one remains hospitalized.

San Francisco television station KTVU reports Golden Hills Community Church confirmed it hosted the dinner at the American Legion Hall in Antioch on Thanksgiving. A call to the church was not immediately returned.

The Contra Costa Public Health Department is investigating and says there is no current risk to the general public.