Court rejects man’s appeal in death penalty case

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of Thomas Collman, sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son in January 1996 in Ely.

Collman, who was training to become a correctional officer at the state prison in Ely, argued in his petition that there were more than 30 instances of ineffective counsel and prosecutorial misconduct.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-1 opinion issued Wednesday and written by Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre, ruled that Collman’s claims were without merit.

Justice Michael Cherry dissented, saying defense lawyers failed to strenuously object to evidence presented at trial. Cherry said the conviction was based in part on “junk” scientific evidence.

Collman said the boy died when he fell down a set of basement stairs, according to court documents.

The prosecution said there were bruises and bite marks on the child’s body that were inflicted over a period of time, according to the documents.